Bethel Park High School closed Wednesday

BETHEL PARK, Pa. - Bethel Park High School will be closed Wednesday.
A sprinkler malfunction on the fourth floor Tuesday caused the building to be evacuated.
A phone call went out to parents that cleanup was extensive enough that the school needed to be closed.
The district was also closed on Monday for both weather, and an unresolved threat at a middle school.
