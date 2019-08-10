  • Person stabbed at apartment complex

    Updated:

    BETHEL PARK, Pa. - Police are investigating a reported stabbing in Bethel Park.

    Investigators said it happened at the Pebble Creek Apartments off of Route 88.

    It's not clear at this point how badly the victim was hurt.

