BETHEL PARK, Pa. - Police are investigating a reported stabbing in Bethel Park.
Investigators said it happened at the Pebble Creek Apartments off of Route 88.
It's not clear at this point how badly the victim was hurt.
Stay with WPXI for updates on this developing story.
TRENDING NOW:
- Manson family murders: Victims, their killers, where they are now
- Reports: Antonio Brown won't play this season unless he gets to use old helmet
- Motorcyclist killed in crash in Squirrel Hill Tunnel
- VIDEO: Lidia's Pittsburgh to close after nearly two-decades in the Strip
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}