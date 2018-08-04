Bethel Park teacher accused of sending sexual video to officer posing as teen resigns

BETHEL PARK, Pa. - A Bethel Park teacher under investigation for sending a sexually explicit video to a police officer who was posing as a teenage girl online has resigned as police uncover new evidence.
Brian Scott was arrested during an undercover sting in July.
An officer posed as a 14-year-old girl in a chatroom and said Scott pretended to be a 17-year-old boy.
Police said Scott sent a video exposing himself to the undercover officer.
On Friday, Bethel Park's superintendent said police notified him that officers found pictures they say Scott took either on school property or during school events.
The superintendent said nobody in the pictures have been identified and he said they do not show anything explicit.
The superintendent said Scott has now submitted his letter of resignation and it will be accepted at next week's school board meeting.
