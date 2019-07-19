CHURCHILL, Pa. - An Allegheny County road is closed because of an accident that brought down electrical wires.
Beulah Road in Churchill is closed between Kingsdale and Thornberry.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive news alerts for Allegheny County. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Duquesne Light company crews are there working to get the road reopened.
Watch Channel 11 Morning News at 4:30 a.m. for the latest on this developing situation.
TRENDING NOW:
- Brothers, ages 1 and 3, drown in Fayette County
- 18 Shih Tzu dogs up for adoption; owner couldn't care for them anymore
- EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH: Get ready for the hottest weather of the year
- VIDEO: New tech will allow Giant Eagle shoppers to skip the checkout line
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}