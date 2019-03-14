PITTSBURGH - A Pittsburgh Bike Share program that started in 2015 has expanded to Homewood.
Healthy Bike installed a few stations in Homewood in November and now that the weather is warmer, people are starting to notice.
Channel 11’s Erin Clarke spoke to the Healthy Bike executive director about the expansion and got reaction from people who live in the area - for Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}