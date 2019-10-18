0 Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra tuning up black and gold hardware

PITTSBURGH - The Steelers, the Penguins and the Pirates all sport black and gold uniforms and equipment. In Pittsburgh, there's another team now joining the party. The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra unveiled a black and gold piano it is taking on its tour of Europe.

The Steinway piano was created for the company's selection room, called "The Vault," and once company officials saw the color scheme, they immediately thought it was a match made in musical heaven.

"This is a one-of-a-kind piano. The piano was created to go in the Steinway Vault in New York. And it was offered to us. When they saw the color design, they thought 'Pittsburgh' and we thought so, too," said Joe Ravita, with Fort Pitt Piano.

According to officials with the orchestra, Steinway opened "The Vault" at its New York factory earlier in the year. The company houses special edition pianos inside, and only three people have access to the room.

"Steinway really is the name in pianos. It's widely regarded as the finest piano in the world. And so, to have one as special as this, and unique, is pretty rare," said Brandon McLean.

McLean plays in the orchestra. He will be going on tour with the group and the little slice of the steel city. The orchestra will be heading out on a nearly three-week tour around the major cities of Europe.

