SOCASTEE, S.C. - Horry County Police have arrested four people charged in connection to a double murder in Socastee.
Police say four people are charged with murder, arson, and drug charges after two victims were found stabbed and burned in a car on Friday.
The four suspects are being held in the Horry County Jail without bond.
The car was found in a wooded area outside Myrtle Beach.
Investigators said the bodies were so badly burned that they had to call an anthropologist to assist in identifying the remains.
Construction workers found the car on fire in Socastee, in Horry County, and alerted firefighters around 7 a.m.
"This was a very hot fire, intense fire and we feel like maybe she (anthropologist) has some expertise that we don't have in removing these bodies from the fire or from the car,” said Robert Edge, the Horry County coroner."
Horry County Police Capt. John Harrelson said the firefighters turned the car over to police after putting out the blaze.
Harrelson said he can't say if the victims were male or female or how they may have died.
Authorities also looking into what started the car fire.
