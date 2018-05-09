SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A body found in Little Pine Creek in Etna on Saturday was identified as a missing Shaler Township man.
Daniel Smith, 34, was missing since Jan. 16 and was homeless at the time.
RELATED: Police searching for missing Shaler Twp. man
His cause of death has not yet been released.
