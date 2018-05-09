  • Body found in creek identified as missing Shaler Twp. man

    Updated:

    SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A body found in Little Pine Creek in Etna on Saturday was identified as a missing Shaler Township man.

    Daniel Smith, 34, was missing since Jan. 16 and was homeless at the time.

    RELATED: Police searching for missing Shaler Twp. man

    His cause of death has not yet been released. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Body found in creek identified as missing Shaler Twp. man

  • Headline Goes Here

    Autopsies show couple found dead were fatally stabbed

  • Headline Goes Here

    Boyfriend of missing Westmoreland County woman has 'been crying over her'

  • Headline Goes Here

    Body found in Ohio River identified

  • Headline Goes Here

    Neighbor sought in murder of couple dead of drug overdose