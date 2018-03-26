  • Body pulled from Ohio River identified as man who walked away from hospital

    Updated:

    MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. - A body found in the Ohio River has been identified as a man who walked away from Allegheny General Hospital.

    RELATED: Police searching for man who walked out of hospital

    Related Headlines

    The family of Raymond Devries, 71, confirmed to Channel 11 that his body was found in the river.

    Provided by Ingram Police

    Devries was taken to the hospital with symptoms of a possible stroke on Thursday and walked out several hours later. He was reported missing the next day.

    Allegheny County police tell Channel 11 river workers on a barge found the body floating on the river in Stowe Township just north of the McKees Rocks Bridge around 10:30 a.m. Monday.

    The body was removed from the river by Pittsburgh police river rescue personnel and transported to the North Shore.   

    Devries' family tells Channel 11 they don't know whether he fell into the river, was pushed or if there's foul play. Allegheny County homicide detectives are investigating.

      WPXI’s Courtney Brennan will have the latest on this story on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Body pulled from Ohio River identified as man who walked away from hospital

  • Headline Goes Here

    Dead infant found in crawl space of home, parents charged

  • Headline Goes Here

    Mother: 5-year-old son forced to walk home alone after left by school bus driver

  • Headline Goes Here

    Argument outside bar leads to deadly shooting in McKees Rocks

  • Headline Goes Here

    Fire burns inside old school building