MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. - A body found in the Ohio River has been identified as a man who walked away from Allegheny General Hospital.
The family of Raymond Devries, 71, confirmed to Channel 11 that his body was found in the river.
Devries was taken to the hospital with symptoms of a possible stroke on Thursday and walked out several hours later. He was reported missing the next day.
Allegheny County police tell Channel 11 river workers on a barge found the body floating on the river in Stowe Township just north of the McKees Rocks Bridge around 10:30 a.m. Monday.
The body was removed from the river by Pittsburgh police river rescue personnel and transported to the North Shore.
Devries' family tells Channel 11 they don't know whether he fell into the river, was pushed or if there's foul play. Allegheny County homicide detectives are investigating.
