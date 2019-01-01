EMSWORTH, Pa. - UPDATE 10:12 p.m. - The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office identified the man as Drew Camoosa, 48.
A man’s body was pulled from the Ohio River Monday morning in Emsworth, officials said.
The body was reported to police about 10:30 a.m. after it was spotted by workers at the Emsworth Lock and Dam.
Officials said the man has been tentatively identified.
Allegheny County Police are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the department’s tipline at 1-833-255-8477.
Breaking! Body pulled from Ohio River! Victim is male - fully dressed - no ID - Alle Co police investigating #wpxi pic.twitter.com/ePJaGx4EaQ— renee wallace (@WPXIrenee) December 31, 2018
