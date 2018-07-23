PITTSBURGH - UPDATE 3 P.M.
A boil water advisory has been issued for streets in the Brighton Heights and Marshall-Shadeland neighborhoods.
We're working to learn how long the advisory will be in place, for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
DOWNLOAD THE CHANNEL 11 NEWS APP TO GET BREAKING NEWS ALERTS
PREVIOUS STORY:
A water main break sent water flowing down a road in Pittsburgh’s Brighton Heights neighborhood Monday morning.
The break in a 16-inch water main was reported on Brighton Road. Water gushed from under the road and flowed toward Woods Run Avenue.
People who live near the break said water service is impacted in about a three-block area.
TRENDING NOW:
- Woman impaled by unattended beach umbrella, police say
- Police investigating after man's body found outside of home
- 28 hurt after 2 buses involved in crash in downtown Pittsburgh
- VIDEO: Woman talks about surviving duck boat accident that killed 17
“I have to go to work to take a shower so I can start my day, which is a huge inconvenience,” Brian Johnson, who lives in Brighton Heights, said.
Crews are working to make repairs. Work is not expected to be completed until about 1 a.m. Tuesday.
“We are working as hard as we can to get it repaired and water back on as soon as we can,” John Leckie, Pennsylvania Water and Sewer Authority, said.
A water buffalo has been placed at the intersection of Brighton Road and Woods Run Avenue for affected customers.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}