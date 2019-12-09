PITTSBURGH - The bomb squad was called in to X-ray a suitcase that was found inside St. Paul's Cathedral just before 10 a.m., police said.
Officers responded to the church on Fifth Avenue and cleared people out of the lower floors of the nearby rectory as a precaution.
One of the bomb squad's robots was brought in to take the suitcase to an outside courtyard after it was X-rayed. Once the bag was taken out, a K-9 inspected it before a bomb squad technician in a full protective suit could go through it.
Police said nothing suspicious was found in the bag and no other suspicious items were found in the church.
