PITTSBURGH - UPDATE (9/16/19): Zhaheem Thomas, 13, has been found and is safely back at home, police said Monday morning.
ORIGINAL STORY (9/15/19): Pittsburgh police are asking for the public's help locating a 13-year-old boy missing out of the city's Knoxville neighborhood.
Zhaheem Thomas, 13, was last seen Saturday night at his home, police said. He could be in Mt. Oliver, Knoxville or the Beltzhoover area.
Thomas is 4 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 118 pounds, and has short black curly hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Thomas' whereabouts is asked to call Missing Persons detectives at 412-323-7141.
