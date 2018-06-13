WEXFORD, Pa. - The school year is winding down for thousands of students, including those students in the North Allegheny School District.
Students at Marshall Elementary now have a place to go that is designed to interact with their peers.
It’s called the buddy bench, and it’s a place where students can sit and make new friends.
About 20 fourth-graders in the bully prevention club raised the money to purchase the bench, school officials said.
"They're teaching other students in the classroom about bully prevention and awareness. And it seems to make a bigger impact when it's coming from the students," Marshall Elementary School counselor, Jamie Flesher said.
The school district just won a national award for their anti-bullying initiative, which also gives younger students a chance to learn from the older students, district officials said.
