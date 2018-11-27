Building partially collapses because of landslide

GREEN TREE, Pa. - A building has partially collapsed because of a landslide.
Mansfield Avenue is down to one lane because of the slide in Green Tree.
WATCH THE FULL STORY BELOW:
TRENDING NOW:
- 1 shot near local school as students were walking home
- 12 people charged in relation to $87M in false Medicaid claims
- Man who killed himself after shooting neighbors thought they were spying on him
- VIDEO: Family still seeking answers nearly two years after unexpected death
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}