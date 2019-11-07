DORMONT, Pa. - Police are searching for a man who robbed a Dormont movie theater just 24 hours after robbing an Exxon gas station a block down the road.
Now, businesses in that area are on high alert as the suspected robber has not yet been identified.
In both incidents, police said the suspect approached the counter and demanded money from the register.
Channel 11’s Amy Hudak talked with the clerks who were working at each business when the robberies happened – for 11 at 11.
