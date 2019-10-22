BUTLER, Pa. - A Butler man has been charged with providing a woman with the drugs that to her death in 2018, police announced Tuesday.
Thomas Purcell, 27, is charged with drug delivery resulting in death, delivering illegal narcotics, possession of illegal narcotics with intent to deliver, possession of narcotics and criminal use of a communication facility.
Police said the woman had fentanyl and cocaine in her system at the time of her death. She was found dead Nov. 13, 2018, at a home in Butler.
Evidence collected from the home included an empty stamp bag marked “Ride or Die” and other drug paraphernalia.
Investigators learned the woman had been in contact with Purcell before she bought the drugs. They then determined Purcell twice delivered illegal narcotics to the woman just before her death, police said.
Purcell is in the Butler County Prison on $200,000 bail, police said.
