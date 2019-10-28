BUTLER, Pa. - Channel 11 has learned the FBI is working with Cranberry Township Police to crack down on prostitution in Butler County.
So far, one arrest has been made. A 59-year-old woman was arrested out of a hotel room along Route 19 in Cranberry Township. According to police paperwork, investigators found online ads with pictures of women who appeared to be juveniles.
The ads openly solicited sexual activity in exchange for money, police said.
On Channel 11 News starting at 5, Amy Marcinkiewicz has more details of who the arrested woman is, and why investigators hope this arrest is just the tip of the iceberg.
