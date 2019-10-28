  • FBI working with local police to crack down on prostitution

    BUTLER, Pa. - Channel 11 has learned the FBI is working with Cranberry Township Police to crack down on prostitution in Butler County.

    So far, one arrest has been made. A 59-year-old woman was arrested out of a hotel room along Route 19 in Cranberry Township. According to police paperwork, investigators found online ads with pictures of women who appeared to be juveniles. 

    The ads openly solicited sexual activity in exchange for money, police said.

