  • Cal U closed Thursday due to power outage

    Updated:

    CALIFORNIA, Pa. - Classes are canceled at California University of Pennsylvania for Thursday due to a power outage that's impacing roughly two-thirds of campus.

    According to a post on the university’s website, the university is closed. Modified health and dining series are available.

    Vulcan Flyer shuttles are operating on a normal schedule.

    A warming station has been set up at the Convocation Center, the post said.

    A university spokesperson said they aren't certain what caused the outage and it could take some time to resolve.

    About 1,000 students live in residence halls which are still comfortable, in terms of temperature, the spokesperson said. Students can go to the warming center if they'd like.

    Emergency generators are in place in some facilities.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories