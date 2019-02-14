CALIFORNIA, Pa. - Classes are canceled at California University of Pennsylvania for Thursday due to a power outage that's impacing roughly two-thirds of campus.
According to a post on the university’s website, the university is closed. Modified health and dining series are available.
Vulcan Flyer shuttles are operating on a normal schedule.
A warming station has been set up at the Convocation Center, the post said.
Because of a power outage, the University is CLOSED and all classes are cancelled today, Feb. 14, 2019. Info: https://t.co/fuvj1iGov3— Cal U of PA (@CalUofPA) February 14, 2019
A university spokesperson said they aren't certain what caused the outage and it could take some time to resolve.
About 1,000 students live in residence halls which are still comfortable, in terms of temperature, the spokesperson said. Students can go to the warming center if they'd like.
Emergency generators are in place in some facilities.
TRENDING NOW:
- Former student diagnosed with rare cancer that killed classmate
- Elusive African black leopard caught on camera
- Major renovation plan unveiled for South Hills Village
- VIDEO: Tow truck driver who was shot, paralyzed during argument with another driver
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}