PITTSBURGH - It wouldn't be the Fourth of July in Pittsburgh without a big fireworks show.
Once again this year, Channel 11 will bring you the Flashes of Freedom Fireworks live during our WPXI Fourth of July Show sponsored by Neighborhood Ford Store.
Channel 11 News Anchors Katherine Amenta and Lisa Sylvester will host this year's show which will include a C-17 flyover and a performance by the U.S. Army Drill Team.
The best seat to catch it all is on your couch.
The WPXI Fourth of July Show starts at 9 p.m. You can watch it on Channel 11, in our WPXI Now streaming apps and on wpxi.com.
