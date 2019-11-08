PITTSBURGH - A car crashed into parked cars with so much force that one of them ended up on top of the others early Friday morning in Pittsburgh's Crawford-Roberts neighborhood.
The crash was reported shortly before 12:30 a.m. on Dinwiddie Street.
The back of one of the parked cars went up onto the hood of the car that crashed into it. Meanwhile, the front of that car ended up into the car that was parked in front of it.
A third parked car was also damaged.
"I just heard a big boom and I heard alarms going off, and I thought, Lord, I hope nobody hit my car," Chantel Nixon said.
Unfortunately, Nixon's car was among those damaged.
"I came out and there were three cars hit. One was up in the air. One was pushed up on the sidewalk, and it was pushed into my car, and all three … it was just totaled," Nixon said.
No one was hurt, according to officials.
Neighbors said the driver stayed at the scene. It's unclear what caused her to crash and if she faces any charges.
