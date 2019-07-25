MOUNT. LEBANON, Pa. - A car crashed over a hillside and slammed into a shed Thursday morning in Mount Lebanon.
The car went over the hillside about 10 a.m. in the area of Maydell Street and Carnahan Road. It missed hitting the guide rail and trees, but traveled through a wooded area before crashing into the shed.
Channel 11’s Erin Clarke is getting a better idea of how bad the damage is as she works to find out what caused the driver to crash -- for Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.
A fence and retaining wall were also damaged by the car.
Crews were called to remove the car, which required workers to cut down trees.
