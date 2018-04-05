HARMAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police are warning people about recent car break-ins at a gym parking lot in Harmar Township.
Cars in the parking lot of Fitness 1440 off Freeport Road have had windows smashed and items stolen from inside, authorities said.
Police said purses, a computer bag and gym bags have been taken.
Channel 11’s Gabriella DeLuca is talking with police about the break-ins. She’s also hearing from the gym’s general manager about the action being taken to prevent this from happening again -- for Channel 11 News at Noon.
Channel 11 News found broken glass in several areas of the parking lot on Thursday.
The Harmar Township Police Department posted on Facebook a reminder to not leave valuables in plain sight in vehicles.
