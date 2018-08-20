  • Cardinal Wuerl moves monthly meeting with council of priests

    WASHINGTON - Cardinal Donald Wuerl will meet with his priest council Monday.

    The monthly meeting was originally scheduled for next week.

    A spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Washington did not say what Wuerl intends to discuss, but he said he has no plans to resign.

    Last week's grand jury report accused Wuerl of leading a coverup of child sex abuse by priests when he was the bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh.

    There is an online petition to have Wuerl's name removed from North Catholic High School.

