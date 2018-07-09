0 Caregivers charged after 2-year-old falls out of second-story window

BUTLER, Pa. - Butler police have charged a couple after a child fell out a second-story window last week.

According to police, Michael and Ruth Blontz were babysitting the 2-year-old when he fell out the second floor window.

>>PREVIOUS STORY: Police: Caregivers failed to seek help after 2-year-old fell out window

Police in Butler said they never sought help.

The boy reportedly fell out the window of the Blontz's West Jefferson Street home and landed on a concrete slab at some point overnight Tuesday, but 911 was not contacted until 1 p.m.

TRENDING NOW:

According to the criminal complaint, the female caregiver did not call police because she didn't want to get into a fight with her husband.

"The child was apparently writhing, complaining of pain," said Deputy Chief Dave Adam of Butler police.

The boy broke his pelvis and it was one of the couple’s children that found the toddler around 1 a.m. that morning and brought him inside.

Police said the child lay in pain for 12 hours until a third party called police.

DOWNLOAD THE CHANNEL 11 NEWS APP

Police got the child to the hospital and say the window he fell out of had no working lock.

"I don’t know who does that, I don’t know who doesn’t call and get a child help," Adam said.

The couple claims they texted the child's mother telling her he had fallen and that she did not come back to the home.

Police still need to interview the mother, but she has been at the hospital with her child, who is said to be doing much better.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.