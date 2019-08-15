  • Carnegie Library workers vote to join United Steelworkers

    By: Luke Torrance

    PITTSBURGH - Workers at the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh voted to join the United Steelworkers union on Wednesday.

    According to a press release, the workers voted "overwhelmingly" to join USW. Library workers began organizing their campaign in June and are seeking a collective bargaining agreement that would cover employees across 19 branches and the library support center.

