PITTSBURGH - Workers at the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh voted to join the United Steelworkers union on Wednesday.
According to a press release, the workers voted "overwhelmingly" to join USW. Library workers began organizing their campaign in June and are seeking a collective bargaining agreement that would cover employees across 19 branches and the library support center.
