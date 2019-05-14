  • Cars arrive for new Steel Curtain roller coaster at Kennywood

    WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - "A special delivery came in over the weekend."

    That was the announcement from Kennywood Park on their Instagram page Monday.

    The cars arrived for the new Steel Curtain roller coaster, which when finished, will set a state record for the tallest roller coaster, and national records for most and tallest inversions. 

    The Steel Curtain and Steelers Country will open at Kennywood Park later this year.

