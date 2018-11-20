PITTSBURGH - The hearing scheduled for a Knoxville area woman accused of helping rob three area banks was postponed Tuesday Morning.
Nicole Wallace was scheduled to appear before a judge for a preliminary hearing, but the hearing was postponed because the federal government is interested in taking over the case.
A U.S. attorney has already been assigned to the case.
WPXI's Mike Holden is talking with Wallace's attorney and loved ones for Channel 11 News at Noon.
Wallace, 34, is charged with robbery, criminal conspiracy and receiving stolen property in connection to the robberies at banks in Carrick, Shadyside and Whitehall.
JUST IN: Prelim hearing for Nicole Wallace postponed because federal government has interest in taking over the case, per Wallace’s attorney. A US Attorney has been assigned to the case. She remains in jail. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/WjwAA2uNws— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) November 20, 2018
Police say Wallace was the getaway driver in at least one of the robberies; however, police paperwork states she admitted to being involved in all 3 three robberies.
Police believe Wallace also worked with Edward Shaylon Hooten, 42, of Knoxville and Jason Rini, 37, of Heidelberg during the robberies.
Wallace remains in jail.
