  Case against woman accused of helping to rob 3 banks postponed, Feds interested in case

    PITTSBURGH - The hearing scheduled for a Knoxville area woman accused of helping rob three area banks was postponed Tuesday Morning. 

    Nicole Wallace was scheduled to appear before a judge for a preliminary hearing, but the hearing was postponed because the federal government is interested in taking over the case.

    A U.S. attorney has already been assigned to the case. 

    Wallace, 34, is charged with robbery, criminal conspiracy and receiving stolen property in connection to the robberies at banks in Carrick, Shadyside and Whitehall.

    Police say Wallace was the getaway driver in at least one of the robberies; however, police paperwork states she admitted to being involved in all 3 three robberies. 

    Police believe Wallace also worked with Edward Shaylon Hooten, 42, of Knoxville and Jason Rini, 37, of Heidelberg during the robberies.

    Wallace remains in jail. 

