0 Man arrested, charged with robbing 3 local banks

A McCandless man has been charged with robbing three area banks and attempting to rob a fourth bank over the course of eight days, U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady announced Friday.

Dylan Michael Poole, 24, was arrested Thursday after entering a PNC Bank in Latrobe.

According to the complaint, the note was similar to ones Poole left at the scene of two prior bank robberies.

Poole is responsible for three bank robberies, the complaint alleges.

On Nov. 8, investigators said Poole entered the WesBanco Bank in McCandless and handed a teller a note that read, "This is a robbery, give me all the 100s, 50s and 20s. No funny stuff and nobody will get hurt,"

He fled from the bank with around $2,030.

On Nov. 9, Poole entered a PNC Bank in Donegal and handed a teller a note saying, "I have a gun empty all your 100s, 50s, 20s from the drawer. No funny business and no one gets hurt," according to investigators.

Poole fled the bank with around $2,388. He left behind the note and Pennsylvania State Police collected it.

On Tuesday, investigators said Poole entered a First National Bank in Wexford and handed the teller a note that read, "This is a robbery empty the drawer I have a gun that I don’t want to use no funny business no one gets hurt."

Poole fled the bank with $1,028 and left the note behind again.

FBI investigators were able to track a vehicle that was on surveillance leaving the robbery on Tuesday. The car was registered to Poole.

On Thursday, investigators set up surveillance at Poole's home in McCandless.

Investigators said Poole drove to the PNC Bank in Latrobe. Once Poole was inside, he was arrested by FBI investigators.

They found a note on him that said, "I have a gun this is a robbery empty the drawer no funny business no one gets hurt.”

After Poole was detained, investigators said they searched his vehicle and recovered stolen money from the bank robbery in Wexford.

Poole made an initial appearance in court Friday and is scheduled for a detention hearing Nov. 20.

