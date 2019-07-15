BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. - A $20,000 reward is still being offered in a 17-year-old case in Butler County.
Shawn Baur and Scott Fosnaught were found dead on Cashdollar Road on July 20, 2002. Not a day goes by his Patty or Barry Baur don’t think about their son and the man he would have become.
Investigators had been working off the theory that the two were coming home from a party and were struck and killed by a car that did not stop.
There are now new eyes on the case from the Attorney General’s Office along with Pennsylvania State Police. One of the detectives had been following the case since he was a teenager and now he’s tasked with helping to solve it.
For the Baur and Fosnaught families, they are simply looking for closure.
