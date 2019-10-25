Cashless tolling and new rates go into effect Sunday on parts of the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
The Pennsylvania Turnpike 66 (Greensburg Bypass) in Westmoreland County and the Gateway tolling point at milepost 2 on Interstate 76 in Lawrence County will be converted to cashless tolling.
With cashless tolling, there is no stopping for drivers when exiting. Instead, there are two payment options: E-ZPass or a bill will be sent in the mail.
New rates will also go into effect for the Pennsylvania Turnpike 66 (Greensburg Bypass) and the Gateway tolling point, as well as for the Pennsylvania Turnpike 376 (Beaver Valley Expressway) in Beaver and Lawrence counties -- which was converted to cashless tolling in April 2017.
For more information about cashless tolling, CLICK HERE. A list of the new toll rates is available HERE.
