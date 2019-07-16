  • Animal rescue saves cat injured after firecrackers tied to front paw

    PITTSBURGH - Officials with Humane Animal Rescue said a McKee's Rocks resident brought a cat in over the weekend after reporting a serious leg injury.

    The agency said after veterinarian's took a closer look, they determined firecrackers were tied to her front left paw with rubber bands.

    "There really wasn't any paw left," explained Director of Medical Business Jamie Wilson. "I had to stop her from eating and drinking too quickly so she wouldn't get sick." 

    The person who brought the cat in, Kenny Skepanski, found her on Friday with the injury.

    "I had to help. She was badly hurt, and I couldn't let any animal suffer like that," Skepanski said.

    The cat, named Pickles, had to have her leg amputated.

    Rescue officials said Pickles is three years old and she is expected to make a full recovery

