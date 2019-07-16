PITTSBURGH - Officials with Humane Animal Rescue said a McKee's Rocks resident brought a cat in over the weekend after reporting a serious leg injury.
The agency said after veterinarian's took a closer look, they determined firecrackers were tied to her front left paw with rubber bands.
"There really wasn't any paw left," explained Director of Medical Business Jamie Wilson. "I had to stop her from eating and drinking too quickly so she wouldn't get sick."
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to breaking news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
The person who brought the cat in, Kenny Skepanski, found her on Friday with the injury.
"I had to help. She was badly hurt, and I couldn't let any animal suffer like that," Skepanski said.
The cat, named Pickles, had to have her leg amputated.
Rescue officials said Pickles is three years old and she is expected to make a full recovery
TRENDING NOW:
- Teen boy killed after fall at YMCA camp
- Police arrest man charged with killing girlfriend's 11-month-old daughter
- Police searching for Gabriella Vitale, toddler reported missing from Michigan campsite
- VIDEO: Prosecutors: McKeesport man caught on camera setting rabbi's home on fire
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}