PITTSBURGH - Century III Mall will be demolished to make way for a blend of offices, a hotel, entertainment and restaurant spaces, according to our partners at TribLive.com.
Court documents filed Friday in the Western District U.S. Bankruptcy Court showed Las Vegas-based Moonbeam Capital Investments LLC, which owns the property, plans to redevelop it over a five-year span.
The filing, according to TribLive.com, showed work on the site will start with design, permitting and demolition over the next six months to a year.
Court documents said the mall's only remaining tenant, J.C. Penney, could end up staying, with the store's lease "possibly" continuing.
Officials deemed Century III Mall "unsafe and uninhabitable" back in February due to a broken water and fire-suppression system.
