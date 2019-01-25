CRANBERRY, Pa. - The man accused of hitting and killing a cyclist with his car in Cranberry appeared in court Friday, where a criminal homicide charge he faced was dropped.
David Lohr is accused of killing Aleksander Teimouri, 22, while Teimouri was riding his bike home from work on Dec. 26.
In court, police say Lohr admitted he had had a few drinks that night before he hit Teimouri on Rochester Road. They also say he failed a field sobriety test.
Teimouri was an organ donor gave life to many people. His family also started a GoFundMe page Setting up a scholarship for other young people to achieve their dreams.
while the homicide charge has been dropped, Lohr is still facing several other charges.
TRENDING NOW:
- White House, congressional leaders make deal to end government shutdown
- 4 people dead, including gunman, in State College shootings
- Report: Tomlin tells players his patience tied to Brown's production
- VIDEO: Mail truck explodes and rolls in flames down street
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}