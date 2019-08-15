  • Elderly woman killed in fire at Chartiers home

    CHARTIERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - An elderly woman died after a fire at a home in Chartiers Township Wednesday night.

    The fire began on Sprowls Avenue around 8:30 p.m.

    Grace Thomas, 90, was not able to get out of her home and died inside.

    Neighbors saw the flames and called 911.

