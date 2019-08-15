CHARTIERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - An elderly woman died after a fire at a home in Chartiers Township Wednesday night.
The fire began on Sprowls Avenue around 8:30 p.m.
Grace Thomas, 90, was not able to get out of her home and died inside.
Neighbors saw the flames and called 911.
