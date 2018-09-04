BLAWNOX, Pa. - Labor Day proved lucky for a lottery player in Pittsburgh. Someone won the Cash 5 jackpot worth $1.2 million.
The winning ticket was sold at the Giant Eagle in Blawnox. The store earns $10,000 for selling the winning tickets.
The winning numbers drawn were 10, 12, 23, 32 and 43.
Pennsylvania lottery officials said anyone holding the jackpot-winning ticket should sign it and contact the nearest lottery office.
WPXI is your lottery station. You can watch the daily drawings right here on Channel 11.
