    BLAWNOX, Pa. - Labor Day proved lucky for a lottery player in Pittsburgh. Someone won the Cash 5 jackpot worth $1.2 million.

    The winning ticket was sold at the Giant Eagle in Blawnox.  The store earns $10,000 for selling the winning tickets.

    The winning numbers drawn were 10, 12, 23, 32 and 43. 

    Pennsylvania lottery officials said anyone holding the jackpot-winning ticket should sign it and contact the nearest lottery office.

