DETROIT, Mi. - New body cam video was released Friday of a confrontation between Allegheny County Controller Chelsa Wagner and police in Detroit.
The video is from a different officer’s body camera and provides another angle of the altercation.
Wagner is heard on the video saying, “You will not push me.”
If you look closely, she is holding the officer’s jacket. She is then pushed to the ground by the officer. She tries to get up and is taken down again before being handcuffed.
Wagner and her husband, Khari Mosley, are both charged with disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor. Additionally, she is charged with two counts of resisting arrest and obstruction of justice, a felony.
