    DETROIT, MI - Police video of the incident involving Allegheny County Controller Chelsa Wagner and officers at a Detroit hotel reportedly shows her swearing at police and grabbing an officer's forearms, according to the Detroit News, which said it viewed the video Monday.

    Wagner and her husband, Khari Mosley, were traveling and attended a concert in Detroit Wednesday night. After the show, Wagner went to bed while her husband went to the hotel bar.

    Police said Mosley was intoxicated and had been causing problems, then couldn't get back into the hotel room because he did not have a key and was not on the reservation.

    No charges have been filed.

    Wagner's attorney is not commenting on the Detroit News report. 

