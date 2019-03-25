  • Chelsa Wagner, husband plead not guilty in Detroit hotel incident

    Updated:

    DETROIT, Mi. - Allegheny County Controller Chelsa Wagner and her husband, Khari Mosley, pleaded not guilty Monday to charges stemming from an incident at a Detroit hotel earlier this month.

    Both Wagner and Mosley were released on $5,000 bond with no travel restrictions. Both are due back in court next month.

    Related Headlines

    Wagner and Mosley are both charged with disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor. Additionally, she is charged with two counts of resisting arrest and obstruction of justice, a felony.

    Police video of the incident involving Allegheny County Controller Chelsa Wagner and officers at a Detroit hotel reportedly shows her swearing at police and grabbing an officer's forearms, according to the Detroit News, which said it viewed the video Monday.

    >>PREVIOUS STORY: Report: Police video shows Chelsa Wagner swearing, grabbing officer at Detroit hotel

    Wagner spoke to Channel 11 shortly after the incident, and claimed she is the victim of a very large misunderstanding.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories