DETROIT, Mi. - Allegheny County Controller Chelsa Wagner and her husband, Khari Mosley, pleaded not guilty Monday to charges stemming from an incident at a Detroit hotel earlier this month.
Both Wagner and Mosley were released on $5,000 bond with no travel restrictions. Both are due back in court next month.
Related Headlines
According to court documents, Wagner and her husband pleaded NOT GUILTY to charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Bond set at 5-thousand dollars #wpxi— Rick Earle (@WPXIRickEarle) March 25, 2019
Wagner and Mosley are both charged with disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor. Additionally, she is charged with two counts of resisting arrest and obstruction of justice, a felony.
Police video of the incident involving Allegheny County Controller Chelsa Wagner and officers at a Detroit hotel reportedly shows her swearing at police and grabbing an officer's forearms, according to the Detroit News, which said it viewed the video Monday.
>>PREVIOUS STORY: Report: Police video shows Chelsa Wagner swearing, grabbing officer at Detroit hotel
Wagner spoke to Channel 11 shortly after the incident, and claimed she is the victim of a very large misunderstanding.
TRENDING NOW:
- American Airlines canceling 90 flights a day after Boeing 737 Max planes grounded
- Off-duty firefighter hears gunshot, runs back into local theater to help victim
- Juror who was removed from Michael Rosfeld case on final day of testimony speaks out
- VIDEO: Mom says son's vaping overdose at school nearly killed him
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}