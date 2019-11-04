  • Truck hit by train in Cheswick Monday afternoon; moderate injuries reported

    By: Bradford Arick

    Updated:

    CHESWICK, Pa. - Crews are responding to a truck that was hit by a train on Railroad Street in Cheswick Monday afternoon.

    As Chopper 11 flew over the crash scene, a green truck could be seen crunched in front of the halted train. 

    You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    It's not clear how many people were injured in the crash or what led to the situation.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories