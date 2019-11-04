CHESWICK, Pa. - Crews are responding to a truck that was hit by a train on Railroad Street in Cheswick Monday afternoon.
Cheswick: 500 block Railroad St - truck struck by a train; moderate injuries - emergency responders on scene.— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) November 4, 2019
As Chopper 11 flew over the crash scene, a green truck could be seen crunched in front of the halted train.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
It's not clear how many people were injured in the crash or what led to the situation.
TRENDING NOW:
- 'The Office' themed pop-up bar heading to Pittsburgh
- First accumulating snow of season possible this week
- 2 former inmates hired by Lt. Gov. Fetterman after life-sentences commuted
- RAW: Police investigating replica dollar bills circulating in the Pittsburgh area
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}