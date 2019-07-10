ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A Pittsburgh-area deacon has been accused of inappropriate contact with a child three years ago, the diocese has confirmed for Channel 11.
The allegations stem from a 2016 incident when Deacon John C. Miller tried to kiss an underage girl.
At the time, Miller was working at St. Teresa of Avila in Ross Township.
The Diocese of Pittsburgh told Channel 11 it learned about the allegations last year, and immediately notified law enforcement, then placed Miller on administrative leave, prohibiting him from engaging in public ministry or identifying himself as a deacon.
Since then, the diocese has completed its initial investigation.
"It was determined that the allegation was a violation of the U.S. Bishops’ Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People," a statement from the diocese said.
Now, with the preliminary investigation complete, the case is being forwarded to the Vatican so a decision can be made about Miller's status as a member of the clergy.
