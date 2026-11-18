GREENSBURG, Pa. — A woman who was previously charged with threatening a judge is now facing charges related to threats made against Westmoreland County Children’s Bureau workers.

Precious Gantt, 43, of Monessen, was charged with terroristic threats and harassment on Wednesday.

According to Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli’s Office, Gantt called children’s bureau employees more than 100 times in a matter of days.

Detectives interviewing children’s bureau workers earlier this week reported seeing Gantt call in 15 times just then.

Police said Gantt left voicemails saying she would put an AR-style rifle in their employees’ mouths. She is also accused of threatening to go to a worker’s house and end their life.

This is not the first time Channel 11 has covered Gantt.

In 2023, police said Gantt identified herself by her first and last name in a judge’s chambers and then threatened to kill that judge and their entire staff.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Local woman arrested for allegedly threatening Allegheny County Common Pleas Court judge

Court documents show Gantt pleaded guilty to a charge of harassment in 2023.

In 2014, police said Gantt made death threats inside Allegheny County buildings.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Woman accused of making threats at Allegheny County buildings

In that case, she pleaded guilty to terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another person and disorderly conduct charges and received probation.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group