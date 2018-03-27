City extends contract with IT company despite being unhappy with prior work

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh City Council voted unanimously to extend its contract with a Plum IT company despite being less than happy with its work.
B-Three Solutions provides software maintenance and support services for several city agencies including Pittsburgh Police.
The company was criticized in a federal whistleblower lawsuit by a Pittsburgh Police officer for performing below industry standards.
Councilwoman Theresa Kail-Smith said given the work that needs to be done, council had little choice but to approve the two year, $572,640 contract extension.
Councilwoman Theresa Kail-Smith said she's pushing legislation to prevent this from happening again.
