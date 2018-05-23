City holding off on repairing Mt. Washington road collapsing over landslide

The City of Pittsburgh is holding off on repairing a Mt. Washington street closed since February because of a landslide.
A good portion of William Street, just above the Liberty Tunnel, has given way because of the landslide.
City officials recently met with residents to give them an update, and on Wednesday, Channel 11 spoke with the city’s chief operations officer, Guy Costa, who said they are considering a number of options, including closing the road permanently.
About a month ago, the landslide moved closer to the area of the tunnel, and crews came in and cleaned up that debris.
PennDOT spokesman Steve Cowan told Channel 11 that a PennDOT worker checks the area of the slide every day to make sure it's not moving anymore, and they haven't seen any movement since the last slide about a month ago.
