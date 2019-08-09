  • Cleanup continues in Oakmont weeks after flooding

    OAKMONT, Pa. - Weeks after flooding hit the Oakmont Commons neighborhood, dumpsters and debris are still scattered along the streets.

    Neighbors tell Channel 11 News they’ve had to pay thousands of dollars for repairs after some of them had feet of water and mud inside their homes.

    A fundraiser was organized to help with relief, plus there’s now state assistance that residents can turn to for help.

    Channel 11’s Gabriella DeLuca is explaining the available resources, on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.

