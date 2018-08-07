PITTSBURGH - Within the next week, a grand jury report on sexual abuse in six Catholic dioceses in Pennsylvania will be released, but many questions remain about what will happen after that.
The grand jury report is said to contain the names of as many as 300 clergy members involved in the abuse and potential coverups.
WPXI’s Gordon Loesch is hearing from a lawyer who represented priest sex abuse victims in Boston and across the Globe. Tonight on 11 News at 5:45 he shares what the consequences of this report will be, and what it will lead to.
