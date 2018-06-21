  • Community groups taking legal action over Pittsburgh's Amazon HQ2 pitch

    PITTSBURGH - The Community Power Movement and other community organizations are holding a news conference Thursday to demand the release of details on the city’s bid for Amazon’s second headquarters.

    The groups are seeking the information under Pennsylvania’s Right to Know Law.

    Allegheny County and Pittsburgh city officials have refused to release that information.

