  • Community hosts banquet to support victims of massive Carnegie fire

    Updated:

    After one man was killed and nearly a dozen other tenants were left homeless from a fire in Carnegie earlier in March, a benefit was held in their honor Saturday. 

    Over 600 people opened their hearts Saturday to support the victims, including John Michael Wells, who was killed in the fire. 

    The fatal fire took place at the 3-story apartment complex that also houses the well-known restaurant Papa J’s. 

    Channel 11’s Shelley Bortz spoke with organizers and community members who helped rally residents, for 11 News starting at 6 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Community hosts banquet to support victims of massive Carnegie fire

  • Headline Goes Here

    Crews battle house fire in Carrick

  • Headline Goes Here

    Crews battle fire at Westmoreland Co. motel

  • Headline Goes Here

    Memorial service held for infant, grandmother killed in fire

  • Headline Goes Here

    Grief overwhelms Kemerovo as whole families are buried