Community hosts banquet to support victims of massive Carnegie fire

After one man was killed and nearly a dozen other tenants were left homeless from a fire in Carnegie earlier in March, a benefit was held in their honor Saturday.
Over 600 people opened their hearts Saturday to support the victims, including John Michael Wells, who was killed in the fire.
The fatal fire took place at the 3-story apartment complex that also houses the well-known restaurant Papa J’s.
Channel 11’s Shelley Bortz spoke with organizers and community members who helped rally residents, for 11 News starting at 6 p.m.
