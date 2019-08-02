HOMESTEAD, Pa. - The Macy’s building at the Waterfront in Homestead has been vacant for more than a year now.
After 13 years, the store closed its doors, leaving 66 employees without jobs.
Channel 11 saw signs of new life Friday as construction workers were emptying out the former department store.
The Waterfront purchased the Macy’s space and just announced Siemens Mobility, Inc. and Commonwealth Charter Academy have signed long-term leases for space in the building.
The construction will be finished in the spring.
It is an economic boost, but regular shoppers to the Waterfront were hoping for another department store.
“I was hoping another retail would go in like JCPenney’s or Kohl's. Something that's sort that meets the needs of the community. I don't think offices do,” Ginger Lambeth said.
In a statement, Marty Sweeney, senior vice president, M&J Wilkow, The Waterfront’s managing partner said:
“This latest development represents the evolution of The Waterfront and establishes the center as a true lifestyle destination where residents and visitors can shop, dine, play, live and now, work."
The new office hub will employ more than 500 people.
