SOUTH CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. - Reidmore Road in South Connellsville was closed for several hours Sunday after police recieved a tip about a bomb under a van.
Channel 11 confirmed that the Pittsburgh bomb squad was called in to assist, but just before 11 p.m. we learned that there was nothing found.
Pennsylvania State Police told Channel 11 that troopers did not respond to this incident.
